Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing woman in Uptown Dallas apartment complex

article

Dallas police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a woman in an Uptown Dallas apartment building last week, stabbing her several times.

Isaiah Wade has been charged with aggravated assault after being interviewed by police.

The attack happened early Wednesday morning, at the Ardan apartment complex.

The 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was attacked in the 18th floor electrical closet, where they found a large amount of blood.

According to the incident report, the victim was seen on surveillance cameras struggling to walk after the attack, before eventually making her way to the parking garage.

She wasn’t found until hours later, in the backseat of a Jeep.

RELATED: Person of interest sought after woman stabbed in Uptown Dallas apartment complex

Dallas PD released photos and a video as they searched for a person of interest in the attack.

Police said Wade was arrested for an outstanding warrant on Thursday after police were called about a disturbance near Victory Park.

Investigators then determined he was the person of interest they were searching for in the Uptown stabbing.

Advertisement

He was interviewed and then charged for the attack.