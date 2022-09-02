IV bag possibly tampered with at North Dallas surgery center, operations paused

article

Surgicare North Dallas paused operations today after finding an IV bag ‘appeared to have been compromised’, according to Baylor Scott and White.

The facility on Coit Road called law enforcement to investigate.

In a statement, Baylor Scott & White said it "remains focused on assisting investigators."

Baylor Scott & White says it is contacting recent patients at the surgery center and set up a dedicated phone line.

The hospital asks anyone with questions to call 214-818-2794.