The Brief 25-year-old Davontay Gray remains hospitalized after his arrest in connection to three home invasions in Denton on Tuesday, November 17. During one of the home invasions, 66-year-old Leroy Barry was shot in the abdomen, ankle and shoulder. He remains in the ICU after already undergoing multiple surgeries. Gray faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and could face more charges.



A Denton retiree remains in the ICU after being shot multiple times during a home invasion, one of three incidents a 25-year-old suspect is connected to.

Denton Home Invasion Incidents

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: SKY 4)

What we know:

On Tuesday, November 17, at 12:08 p.m., Denton Police received a call from a homeowner in the 1600 block of May Street saying an unknown suspect had entered her residence.

She reported that the suspect pointed a gun at her before exiting the home.

At 12:13 p.m., police received a call that a homeowner, later identified as 66-year-old Leroy Barry in the 1500 block of May Street had been shot.

Other callers reported that the suspect shot at vehicles and people in the area.

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At 12:24 p.m., a homeowner in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive said the suspect entered her residence and pointed a weapon at her. The homeowner was able to escape unharmed.

The Denton Police Department posted a public safety alert around 1 p.m. warning residents of a suspect on the loose.

Images from SKY 4 showed SWAT vehicles moving in to surround a nearby house just before 2 p.m.

Moments later, smoke could be seen rising from a garage window. Eventually, the suspect jumped from the window and was immediately taken into custody around 2:03 p.m.

Police later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Davontay Gray.

Gray was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, where he remains today, according to Denton Police.

Davontay Gray

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"Nobody deserves this"

Local perspective:

Barry was shot in the abdomen, shoulder, and ankle during the second home invasion incident.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Leroy Barry, 66

He has already undergone multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, and he remains in the ICU. His family says he has not regained consciousness and is now on dialysis.

"Getting a call was devastating," Shonda Daniels, Barry's daughter, tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo. "I thought I was confused… because I couldn't think of any reason why someone would want to shoot my dad. So I was in total shock."

"To come in there and to harm my pawpaw, you just don't know what you have done to this family, his children, and all of his grandkids," says Lanayah Ollison, Barry's granddaughter.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Leroy Barry, 66

"Nobody deserves this. So I just hope you get everything you pray for. I hope nobody gives you any type of mercy."

Barry's family believes the suspect was able to get into his house through his garage door, which Barry was known to leave open.

What's next:

Police say more charges are expected for Gray once he is released from the hospital.