WATCH: Forklift used to steal ATM from Dallas bank
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DALLAS - Police say someone used a forklift to push over a Bank of Texas ATM early Wednesday. Police are still looking for the driver.
Forklift used to steal ATM from bank
What we know:
Dallas police are searching for a suspect who used a forklift to remove an ATM early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a burglary call at the Bank of Texas on Walnut Hill Lane around 3:27 a.m.
A video from Liz Anderson shows the incident.
In the video, the forklift pushes the ATM onto the ground. The forklift then backs up, beeps, and drives away.
What we don't know:
Police have not arrested anyone.
They have not released a description of the suspect.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department and video from a witness.