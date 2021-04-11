Police: 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas after 9-year-old found gun in vehicle

article

Dallas police said a 9-year-old boy fatally shot an 11-year-old boy after finding a gun when they were left alone in a vehicle while the woman who was watching them was shopping Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m., in the 2800 block of S. Buckner Boulevard.

Police said responding officers found an 11-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators found that a 32-year-old woman had parked her vehicle and left the 11-year-old and 9-year-old boys alone in the vehicle while she went shopping.

Police said their initial reports are that the 9-year-old found a handgun in the vehicle and shot the 11-year-old. No further details were released about the shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing.