PHOTOS: Police seek vehicle in deadly Pleasant Grove hit-and-run
DALLAS - Dallas police released photos of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle.
The driver hit and killed 37-year-old Antonette Logan on Oct. 22 at around 3:30 a.m., according to police.
The crash happened in Pleasant Grove on South Buckner Boulevard near Elam Road.
The vehicle is a maroon 2014 to 2016 Chevrolet Trax.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.