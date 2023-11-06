PHOTOS: Police seek vehicle in deadly Pleasant Grove hit-and-run

Dallas police released photos of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle.

The driver hit and killed 37-year-old Antonette Logan on Oct. 22 at around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

The crash happened in Pleasant Grove on South Buckner Boulevard near Elam Road.

The vehicle is a maroon 2014 to 2016 Chevrolet Trax.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.