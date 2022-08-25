Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime

A Plano woman was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats after an incident outside a restaurant Wednesday night.

This happened just after 8 p.m., when several women told police Esmeralda Upton assaulted them in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.

The women are of South Asian descent.

One of them posted video of the incident in which Upton is heard yelling, "go back to India."

Upton was arrested Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Police said additional charges may be filed.