Plano to discuss short-term rental restrictions after home is used as brothel

One Collin County city may be ready to set rules for short-term rentals.

Plano city leaders are expecting a big audience at Monday night’s meeting with people on both sides of the polarizing issue.

There are plenty of homeowners who don’t appreciate short-term rentals homes in their neighborhoods. And several of them are expected to voice their opposition emphatically to the city council.

One of the biggest concerns among those speaking against short-term rentals is possible illegal activity going on inside the house that no one can see.

Late last month, Dallas and Plano police swarmed a house on Las Palmas Lane in Plano. Investigators said the home was being used as a brothel.

The home was part of a multi-agency investigation into sex trafficking. A 41-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated promotion of prostitution.

At Monday’s city council meeting, a number of speakers are expected to talk about the impact of short-term rentals on their neighborhoods.

A member of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition said the city has been far too lax about enforcing the city’s zoning law that prohibits the operation of hotels in residential areas.

Last month, there was a sign in front of the home that was raided that read "Homes – not Hotels."

In addition to hearing the public comments, the city council is expected to discuss the issue in private, executive session.

There will be a lawyer on hand for the city to explain the legal issues to the public.

Residents will have a chance to offer their comments starting around 7 p.m.