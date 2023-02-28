Plano short-term rental owner apologizes for weekend shooting

The owner of a Plano short-term rental where gunfire erupted this weekend is now sharing more about the booking.

One bullet went through the front window of a child's playroom just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Custer Legacy area of Plano.

The owner of the short-term rental said in a written statement that she regrets listing the home on Vrbo. She says she trusted the platform to screen the guests.

With signs in hand saying ‘Enough is enough,’ neighbors of a short-term rental on Cannes Drive in Plano told council members how the property disrupted their once peaceful neighborhood even before this weekend's shooting.

The owner of the rental, which had been listed on Airbnb and Vrbo before the shooting, says the booking Saturday was made through Vrbo.

In a lengthy written statement, Jennifer Xiao said: "First of all, I need to say sorry for what has happened. I apologize to my neighbors. I feel very sad for myself and my neighborhood."

Xiao says before the shooting, she repeatedly reminded the guests "not to disturb the neighbors" and then went to sleep.

It's at 1:50 a.m. Sunday when shots rang out.

One bullet struck Zoey Sanchez's home through her 3-year-old's playroom and into a litter box.

Police arrested James Horton and Trinity Banks.

The police affidavit says an investigator recovered an AR-style pistol from a vehicle and a "high-capacity drum magazine in plain view." But police have not yet said who they believe fired the shots.

Xiao says she learned of the shooting the next day at 6 a.m. when she saw emails and text messages from neighbors.

"When I saw the words ‘gunshot,’ I felt like I had been shocked by electricity," she wrote. "I’m so angry about how Vrbo handled this case. I called Vrbo customer service immediately for help. But after I reported the shooting, they just kept asking me to provide evidence."

Xiao added "Vrbo’s website claims to provide $1 million liability insurance for each host to cover the neighbor's damages. But when I made a request for my neighbor, they ignored it."

FOX 4’s emails to the platform have faced a similar fate. While the company's website has an email address for media inquiries, our five emails have gone unanswered. There is no phone number listed for reporters to call.

Back on Cannes Drive, part of the fence around the STR's pool is now missing. The city of Plano has put up a barrier and a code violation notice on the door.

The city council directed staff to bring the issue about short-term rentals back to them and potentially planning and zoning as well at their first meeting in April.

In closing, Xaio said she understands her neighbors’ concerns.