Expand / Collapse search

Plano shooting: Man found dead in street with gunshot wound to the head

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Dec. 12, 2023

Local news headlines and the weather forecast for December 12, 2023, including a Texas judge permitting a Dallas woman to get an abortion, a 15-year-old's mysterious death in Garland, a Texas shooting spree suspect's connection to Fort Worth and Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller's future after his arrest in North Texas.

PLANO, Texas - Police are investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound to his head in the middle of a Plano street.

A driver called police on Wednesday night after he found the man in the middle of P Avenue near Sherwood Drive.

The 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the man had a single gunshot wound to the head.

READ MORE: Missing North Texas woman’s family received ransom texts, police say

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the man's name at this time.