Police are investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound to his head in the middle of a Plano street.

A driver called police on Wednesday night after he found the man in the middle of P Avenue near Sherwood Drive.

The 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the man had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not released the man's name at this time.