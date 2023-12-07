Missing North Texas woman’s family received ransom texts, police say

Police are asking for help finding a North Texas woman who may be in danger.

Officers in DeSoto, south of Dallas, are looking for 27-year-old Amber Garcia.

They briefly took her into custody on Friday and then released her that day.

Her mother told police she started getting text messages two days later saying her daughter was being held for ransom.

It’s not clear who was sending those messages.

Garcia lives in Arlington but was last seen in DeSoto.

She’s described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the police.