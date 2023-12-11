Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend

A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deadly shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Keith Haynes, now 33, was found guilty of shooting 25-year-old Kenishia Walker, his ex-girlfriend, in the bed of her Arlington home on April 14, 2017.

Keith Haynes (Source: Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office)

She was pregnant with Haynes' child.

Walker's 8-year-old son found his mother's body.

Haynes was arrested in Plano a few days later.

In court, prosecutors showed the jury text messages from Walker to a friend with a screenshot of threats from Haynes.

Kenishia Walker

"If I ever come up dead please show the police this and other screenshots," she texted her friend.

Haynes worked for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department as a courtesy patrol officer who assisted stranded drivers.