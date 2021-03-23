Plano ISD to offer new African American, Mexican American studies courses

Plano ISD will offer new courses on African American and Mexican American studies.

The new classes will be open to students starting in the fall. The district says both will focus on history and culture.

The African American studies class will also help students make connections to current issues. Both are elective courses offered to high school seniors and juniors.

Plano ISD has received nationwide attention over a mother's recent allegations. She claims her middle school son, who is black, was bullied and abused by white classmates.

