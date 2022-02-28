Plano ISD promotes Teresa Williams to superintendent

article

The Plano Independent School District will soon have a new superintendent.

In a special meeting Monday morning, the board of trustees unanimously voted to name its lone finalist, Dr. Theresa Williams, as its new superintendent.

The current superintendent is retiring at the end of the school year and expressed her approval of the district’s decision.

"To Dr. Williams, I promise a smooth transition. I will hand over my dream job in my hometown into her car. I know she will put students first at the center of her decisions and do what is right for our children in the Plano ISD community," said Sara Bonser, the outgoing superintendent.

Williams is the current deputy superintendent and chief operating officer for Plano ISD.

As superintendent, she will lead the district’s 73 campuses and 6,500 employees.

Advertisement

RELATED: Plano ISD superintendent is the latest to announce retirement