2 killed in Far North Dallas apartment fire

The Brief Two people were killed in an apartment fire in Far North Dallas early Saturday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to Frankford Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building. One victim was found unresponsive in the apartment, the second was able tog et out of the apartment but later died at the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.



What we know:

Firefighters were called to an apartment on Frankford Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said crews found heavy fire coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building with the possibly of people being trapped inside.

Evans said two people were inside the apartment. One person was able to get out of the apartment and was taken to a hospital where they later died.

A second person was found unresponsive inside the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire just after 4 a.m., Evans said.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Evans said the damage was mostly contained to the apartment.