Plano ISD hosts fentanyl discussion following student’s death

Plano ISD will host a panel discussion Tuesday night about the potent drug fentanyl.

Last month, a Plano Senior High School junior overdosed and died.

The parents of 16-year-old Sienna Vaughn said she took one pill that was laced with fentanyl.

Stock image of fentanyl (Source: DEA)

RELATED: Parents of Plano teen who died from fentanyl hope sharing Sienna's story will help others

They later learned she had purchased the pill from someone who told her it was Percocet, a prescription pain medication.

"They didn’t know what they had. They didn’t know it was fentanyl," said Stephanie Vaughn, Sienna’s mother.

Related article

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it seized more than 11 million fake prescription pills with deadly doses of fentanyl.

Many are being sold on school campuses.

RELATED: Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths

Plano ISD hopes to get that message across to parents.

Related article

"We think that there’s a lot of information that’s being collected by the police and the hospitals, and even doctors, you know, school people, that is not really getting rolled out to the community fast enough," Sienna’s father, Ryan Vaughn, added.

The panel discussion about fentanyl starts at 6 p.m. at the Plano ISD Administration Building.

Plano police are also hosting a forum on fentanyl next week at the Plano Events Center.