Expand / Collapse search

Plano ISD hosts fentanyl discussion following student’s death

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

FULL INTERVIEW: Parents of Plano teen who died from fentanyl hope sharing her story will help others

Sienna Vaughn thought it was a common painkiller, instead, it had a deadly dose of fentanyl.

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD will host a panel discussion Tuesday night about the potent drug fentanyl.

Last month, a Plano Senior High School junior overdosed and died.

The parents of 16-year-old Sienna Vaughn said she took one pill that was laced with fentanyl. 

Stock image of fentanyl (Source: DEA)

RELATED: Parents of Plano teen who died from fentanyl hope sharing Sienna's story will help others

They later learned she had purchased the pill from someone who told her it was Percocet, a prescription pain medication. 

"They didn’t know what they had. They didn’t know it was fentanyl," said Stephanie Vaughn, Sienna’s mother.

Related

Texas bill would classify fentanyl overdoses as poisonings, allowing murder charges for dealers
article

Texas bill would classify fentanyl overdoses as poisonings, allowing murder charges for dealers

Senate Bill 645 passed unanimously this week, allowing medical examiners to designate fentanyl deaths as poisonings. This will allow prosecutors to charge distributors with murder.

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it seized more than 11 million fake prescription pills with deadly doses of fentanyl.

Many are being sold on school campuses.

RELATED: Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD takes steps to address student fentanyl abuse following overdose deaths

Plano ISD hopes to get that message across to parents.

Related

Flower Mound 18-year-old accused of supplying fentanyl-laced pills to teen dealers
article

Flower Mound 18-year-old accused of supplying fentanyl-laced pills to teen dealers

Federal investigators arrested Brinson Wednesday, describing him as a major supplier of deadly fentanyl-laced pills being used by middle and high school students in Carrollton.

"We think that there’s a lot of information that’s being collected by the police and the hospitals, and even doctors, you know, school people, that is not really getting rolled out to the community fast enough," Sienna’s father, Ryan Vaughn, added.

The panel discussion about fentanyl starts at 6 p.m. at the Plano ISD Administration Building.

Plano police are also hosting a forum on fentanyl next week at the Plano Events Center.