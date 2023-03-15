Plano hit-and-run crash kills woman on Hwy. 75, semi driver wanted

Police in Plano are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman and did not stop.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the Central Expressway near Legacy Drive.

Police said 29-year-old Leah Daniels’ car had stalled on the freeway and then was rear-ended.

Daniels tried to get out of her car after the initial crash. She was hit by an 18-wheeler that knocked her into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the 18-wheeler kept going.

Investigators are now looking for a Peterbilt 389 semi-tractor with no trailer.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash is urged to contact the Plano Police Department.