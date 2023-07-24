Plano church firebombed before Sunday services

No one was hurt in a firebomb attack at a Plano church early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church in east Plano.

A flammable device was either thrown or placed at the front door of the church.

Fire alarms notified church personnel while 911 was called by someone driving by.

Plano firefighters quickly put out the flames, leaving the church with minimal damage.

Services were still held Sunday morning but with Plano police providing security.

The church said it suspects a hate group is responsible for the attack.

The police and fire departments are continuing to investigate.