Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff.

The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues.

Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple and another man were inside the store when the shooter entered and opened fire.

Chapple was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect took off after the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call police.