Person killed after being hit by car in Deep Ellum

article

A person was killed after being hit by a car in Deep Ellum.

The crash happened Friday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Canton Street and South Crowdus Street.

Police say a person was hit by a car and taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Traffic in the busy area of Deep Ellum was closed for pedestrians and vehicles.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

No word if the driver is facing any charges.