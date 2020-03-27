People behind in child support payments may not qualify for coronavirus stimulus check

Individuals who are overdue on child support payments should not expect to receive a stimulus check according to a post on medium.com by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

While the bill "turns off nearly all administrative offsets that ordinarily may reduce tax refunds for individuals who have past tax debts, or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments," Grassley wrote that those who are behind in child support payments would either not qualify for payment or see the amount greatly reduced.

"The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department," Grassley added.

The historic $2.2. trillion dollar coronavirus rescue package that was signed into law Friday after the House voted final congressional approval would see direct payments go to millions of Americans.

These one-time payments include $1,200 per adult, $2,400 per couple, $500 per child. Amounts begin phasing out at $75,000 for individuals, $150,000 per couple.



