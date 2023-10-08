Pedestrian fatally struck on I-30 in early morning crash

article

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck and killed while trying to run across the eastbound lanes of I-30 early Sunday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m., when the pedestrian was struck in the right lane near Jim Miller Road, in Pleasant Grove.

The sheriff’s office said the driver stayed at the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.

Featured article

The name of the person who was struck has not been released.

It’s not yet known why the person was trying to run across the interstate.