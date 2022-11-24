Pedestrian fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Dallas highway

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Dallas highway in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.

Police said the crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., on North Central Expressway, just before Forest Lane.

The investigation found the victim was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking in the northbound lanes.

READ MORE: Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

That driver stopped and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether charges could be filed in this case.