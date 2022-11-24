Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

article

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning.

The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane.

Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage.

It's not clear yet what caused the fire.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital with burns on their feet.