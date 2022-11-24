Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Dallas apartment on Thanksgiving leaves 1 injured

By
Published 
Northeast Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - One person was injured in an apartment fire in Northeast Dallas early Thursday morning.

The fire broke just before 5 a.m., near Greenville Avenue and Walnut Hill Lane.

Two apartments in the building were destroyed. Two others had smoke damage. 

READ MORE: Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond

It's not clear yet what caused the fire. 

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital with burns on their feet.