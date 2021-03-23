Parkland Hospital closes COVID-19 units as patient numbers drop

article

All of Parkland Hospital’s ICU units created solely for COVID-19 patients are now closed.

The hospital confirmed the information Tuesday, marking a milestone in the battle against the virus one year after it began spreading in North Texas.

Parkland officials said there are still COVID-19 patients at the hospital, but hospitalizations have dipped to a point where extra so-called tactical care units (TCU) are not needed.

At one point in the pandemic, all of its flex units were opened and full and the hospital was treating hundreds of patients at one time.

