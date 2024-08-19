Parker County school threat prompts extra security

There will be extra security on school campuses in Parker County because of a vague threat.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said it got a tip about a possible school shooting on Monday.

However, investigators determined the threat originated overseas.

It was also not specific to any school or district. It only listed a zip code.

"At this time, we do not believe that these threats are legitimate, but additional deputies have been assigned to cover school districts in Parker County," the sheriff’s office said.

The school districts in Parker County include Aledo, Brock, Garner, Millsap, Peaster, Poolville, Springtown, and Weatherford ISDs.

Several other North Texas law enforcement agencies reportedly received the same threat.