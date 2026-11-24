The Brief 28-year-old Ashley Lizarraga Rodriguez was arrested on November 22 and charged with four counts of child endangerment. Rodriguez told police she left four of her five young children at home while she and her parents made a trip to the store. Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies were alerted to two of Rodriguez's children seen near a roadway attempting to flag down passing motorists.



A Parker County mother was detained last weekend after she left four of her young children unsupervised at home while she made a trip to the store.

Parker County Child Endangerment Arrest

Ashley Lizarraga Rodriguez, 28 (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office have arrested 28-year-old Ashley Lizarraga Rodriguez and charged her with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child — intent to return.

Police say on November 22, the agency was alerted by concerned citizens who saw two children, ages 8 and 7, standing along a roadway.

After locating them, the children told authorities they and their two younger siblings, ages 3 and 1, were at their house without adult supervision.

Rodriguez, her parents, and another child returned to the house shortly after the children were secured. She told police she and her parents had left the four children at home while they went to the store.

Rodriguez is being held at the Parker County Jail on a $30,000 bond for the four child endangerment charges, which are each a state jail felony.

After Rodriguez was detained, the children were placed in the care of her parents.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Russ Authier described the incident as "alarmingly irresponsible."

"Authier stated that parents and guardians have a responsibility to ensure their children are properly supervised, warning that leaving young children unattended can have tragic consequences." the department said in a statement.