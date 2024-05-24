Expand / Collapse search
Parker County man sentenced to 35 years for child abuse

Published  May 24, 2024 8:32pm CDT
Aniceto Sanchez

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Parker County man will spend the next 35 years in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

38-year-old Aniceto Sanchez received his sentence on Thursday.

Sanchez's wife discovered the abuse in 2021, after she came home from work early to find the girl in her husband's bed.

The child told her that she had been molesting her.

The child told nurse examiners she had been abused by Sanchez 10 to 20 times.

The Parker County Sheriff's Department was contacted the next day and Sanchez was arrested.

Prosecutors say Sanchez changed his story several times and claimed he made a mistake, but never admitted to what he did.

Under Texas law, Sanchez is not eligible for parole.