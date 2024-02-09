Parker Co. motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash after fleeing from police, DPS says

Two people are dead after a crash in Parker County on Thursday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man riding his 2015 Yamaha motorcycle and his female passenger fled from police.

The motorcycle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Tin Top Road and the IH 20 service road and crashed into another vehicle, according to DPS.

The crash caused the rider and passenger to vault forward.

The Parker County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Ian Ellis and the passenger as 19-year-old Mya Jimenez.

Texas DPS says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.