Denton County YouTuber who posted 150+ mph drive in Colorado arrested, records show

A Denton County YouTuber who posted video of a 150+ mph drive to Denver has been arrested on a warrant out of Colorado, according to court records.

32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann of Justin was booked into the Denton County jail on Wednesday.

Rendon Dietzmann (Source: Denton County Jail)

Records show Dietzmann was arrested on an assault charge out of El Paso County in Colorado.

Dietzmann, who uses the name Gixxer Brah online, posts videos of high-speed motorcycle drives on highways across the country.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dietzmann in connection to a video he posted of a drive in September 2023.

In the video, Dietzmann goes from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes, a drive that usually takes over an hour.

He is seen traveling at speeds topping 150 mph and weaving in and out of traffic.

The video was deleted from YouTube, but a clip was released by Colorado State Patrol.

Investigators say numerous drivers and online viewers contacted authorities about the incident.

Dietzmann was identified as part of an investigation between the Dallas Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado.

A January news release from Colorado State Police did not include assault as one of the charges in connection to the high-speed drive.

FOX 4 has reached out to authorities for more information.