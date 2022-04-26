Parker County 6-year-old hit, killed by school bus

article

A 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by her school bus in Parker County.

The bus had just dropped off several Brock ISD students near Weatherford Monday afternoon.

As the bus began moving again, it hit the little girl. She died at the scene.

It’s not clear if the bus driver will be charged.

No one else was hurt.

RELATED: Colorado girl, 11, dies after falling underneath moving school bus

The school district said it is working with law enforcement on the investigation and will have crisis counselors at school Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers," Brock ISD said in a statement.