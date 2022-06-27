Palo Pinto wildfires continue to burn, crews making progress

article

Firefighters are battling a large fire west of Fort Worth.

The Dempsey Fire began Thursday in Palo Pinto, six miles west of Mineral Wells.

On Saturday, it crossed the Brazos River in a few spots and forced several ranches to move livestock.

Some people have been evacuated from their homes in Graford.

MORE: Wildfire News

The fire, thanks to dry conditions and winds, has now burned nearly 12,000 acres of mostly ranch land.

Firefighters from Mineral Wells, Austin and other Texas cities were sent to help fight the flames.

"We did conduct several back burn operations of areas of unburnt fuel. The weather conditions were favorable for that. They were able to remove pockets of unburnt vegetation by controlled burning and so that’s really gonna go a long way as far as improving our containment," said Stuart Morris with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there was some rain in the area Sunday night. That combined with cooler temperatures is helping firefighters.