Owner arrested after dog mauls 6-year-old boy in North Dallas

A dog owner has been arrested and charged after police say their dog mauled a 6-year-old boy in Dallas.

Police say the boy was getting off the bus around 3:15 p.m. Thursday when the dog ran out of an apartment and attacked him.

The apartment is located in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road in North Dallas.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The dog's owner was arrested and charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a felony.

The owner's identity has not been released.

Dallas Animal Services officers currently have the dog.