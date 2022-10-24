Overnight fire destroys McKinney church, home and restaurant

McKinney firefighters are investigating two fires that destroyed multiple buildings near downtown early Monday morning.

The New Outreach Church of God in Christ on Wilcox Street and a home and a Chicken Express on McDonald Street were destroyed, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

Crews from Allen, Fairview, Plano, Anna, Lowry Crossing and Westminster were called to help put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire. The woman who lived in the home made it out safely with her three dogs.

Magda Pampollona lived in the home for 33 years. She says late last night she looked out her window and saw the flames coming from the church.

"I ran outside and turned on the water for the garden hose, but by that time it was already coming across. Next thing I know my garage was on fire. I told the police and the police put it on the garage, put the water on the garage, so it wouldn't burn my house, wouldn't come to my house, but… no," she said.

Pampollona says she lost everything, and is still looking for her cat.

"This was a very intense fire that took a huge number of resources and hours of hard work to extinguish," said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. "As always, the most important thing is the safety of the residents and our firefighters."

The McKinney Fire Department evacuated neighbors from the area.

Investigators are still working to find out the cause of the fires. The ATF has been called in to assist with the investigation.