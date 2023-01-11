Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire

article

Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning.

The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee.

The fire was reported just after 1:15 a.m.

No one was inside and no one was injured.

Because the development plan of a national Juneteenth museum is underway, all of the artifacts had been removed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While a portion of the property is owned by the Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Lee did not live in the home that burned.