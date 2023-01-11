Original Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth destroyed by fire
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's original Juneteenth museum has been destroyed by fire that started early Wednesday morning.
The museum was housed in a home on Evans Street in south Fort Worth. A portion of the property is owned by Opal Lee.
The fire was reported just after 1:15 a.m.
No one was inside and no one was injured.
READ MORE: Opal Lee discusses National Juneteenth Museum set to open in Fort Worth
Because the development plan of a national Juneteenth museum is underway, all of the artifacts had been removed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
While a portion of the property is owned by the Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Lee did not live in the home that burned.