Orbeez Challenge causes panic at Royse City High School

A North Texas high school had to go on lockdown Friday morning after police said a group of students caused a panic.

It happened at Royse City High School in Rockwall County, northeast of Dallas.

Police said several students were using airsoft or BB guns on campus. It was apparently part of the tending social media challenge called the Orbeez Challenge.

That led to a scare and lockdown.

"This occured in the parking lot before school and no students were hurt. Referred to as the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok, this is yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment, causing a strain on law enforcement and is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the nation," Royse City ISD said in a letter to parents.

The school district said several students who were involved were detained and will face serious consequences.

Police are in the process of lifting the lockdown.

