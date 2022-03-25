2 Denton police officers stabbed while trying to arrest sex offender

article

A convicted sex offender is accused of stabbing two Denton police officers who were trying to arrest him at a homeless camp.

Gerald Kosirog had outstanding warrants out of Tennessee.

Police said he ran, then turned and attacked the officers with a knife.

One officer needed stitches after being cut on the head and arm. The other was protected by his body armor and only suffered bruises.

Kosirog’s nose was broken in the scuffle.

He now faces aggravated assault charges.

READ MORE:

Minnesota man drove to North Texas to meet 15-year-old for sex, authorities say

New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado

Advertisement

18-year-old dies days after mass shooting at South Dallas spring break party