One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders arrested in Fort Worth

One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders was recently arrested in Fort Worth.

Police say 51-year-old Larry Ray Capko of Springtown was arrested by the Tarrant County Fugitive Task Force on August 4.

Capko has been wanted since July 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender in Parker County. He had previously failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2019 and received probation.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years in confinement at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility.

In 2017, he was arrested for the assault of a family/household member and given probation.

Texas Crime Stoppers says it will pay the reward for the tip leading to Capko's arrest.