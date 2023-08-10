Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:38 PM CDT until THU 8:15 PM CDT, Jack County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 1:43 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County

One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders arrested in Fort Worth

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders was recently arrested in Fort Worth.

Police say 51-year-old Larry Ray Capko of Springtown was arrested by the Tarrant County Fugitive Task Force on August 4.

Capko has been wanted since July 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender in Parker County. He had previously failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2019 and received probation.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to two years in confinement at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility.

In 2017, he was arrested for the assault of a family/household member and given probation.

Texas Crime Stoppers says it will pay the reward for the tip leading to Capko's arrest.