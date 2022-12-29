One arrested in North Richland Hills drive-by shooting that injured 8-year-old

One person is under arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills earlier this month.

18-year-old Ethan Nordyke has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury.

Ethan Nordyke (Source: North Richland Hills Police)

Angie Resendiz was lying on the couch inside her family's home on Jerrell Street when a bullet went through the window and grazed her neck.

Resendiz was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

North Richland Hills police say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Nordyke is in the Tarrant County Jail, being held on $200,000 bond.