North Richland Hills 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting

An 8-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in suburban Fort Worth.

Police said she was shot while inside her home near Grapevine Highway and Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.

The girl’s parents drove her to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

No one else in the family was hurt.

Police did find a car nearby that was hit by gunfire.

No one has been arrested and police have not released any information about the shooter or their vehicle.