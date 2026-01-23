1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Carrollton

article

What we know:

On Jan. 22, Carrollton police responded to a report of a man taking inappropriate photos of women at a local gym.

Police identified the suspect as 71-year-old William Michael Burns. The gym's staff asked Burns to leave following an interaction and requested a criminal trespass warning against him.

When Carrollton police arrived at Burns' residence, he did not initially respond to announcements from the officers.

Once Burns did emerge, he did so with a handgun. Officers said they issued multiple commands for him to drop it, which Burns did not.

Carrollton PD says Burns then pointed the gun at officers, who then fired their weapons at him, hitting him.

Officers performed emergency medical services on Burns, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by Carrollton Fire Rescue.

What they're saying:

Burns' niece says the police report leaves out the fact that Burns was deaf.

"My 71 year old uncle was SHOT by the carrollton police last night. However, in their police report- they completely forgot to mention that he was COMPLETLY DEAF and could not hear without hearing aids," she wrote to FOX 4 in an email.

The victim's sister said the gym was a big part of his life.

"Michael loved the gym and working out, it was a huge part of his life. He was a longtime sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous and had been sober for over 30 years. He was a God-loving man, deeply responsible, including as a lawful gun owner, and someone who consistently showed up for others," Rozy Falcon said to FOX 4 in an email.

"He was a wonderful brother and has been a steady, grounding presence in my life for decades," Falcon continued. "What has been reported so far does not reflect the man we knew, and our family hopes his character and humanity are part of the story as it continues."

"I also want to say that I’m grateful no officers were physically injured. I recognize how difficult and dangerous these situations can be, and I truly hope everyone involved has the support they need as this is fully reviewed. Our family is grieving deeply, and we are holding space for all who were affected by this tragedy."

What's next:

All officers involved were placed on administrative leave in accordance with Carrolton PD policy.

Carrollton PD says the incident remains an ongoing investigation.