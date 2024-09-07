LIVE: Dallas police officer Darron Burks remembered at funeral service

The Brief The funeral for fallen Officer Darron Burks is being held on Saturday morning at Watermark Church. Several city and state leaders are in attendance. Police officers and family members will hold a private burial ceremony after the service.



Family and friends of a Dallas police officer killed while sitting in his police cruiser are getting an opportunity to say their final goodbyes.

The funeral for Officer Darron Burks is being held on Saturday morning at at Watermark Church in North Dallas.

Fellow police officers and family members will hold a private burial ceremony afterward.

On August 29, Burks, a rookie police officer, was sitting in his patrol car in Oak Cliff when 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey approached and shot Burks in what Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called "an execution."

Chief Garcia spoke to the media before the funeral. He said agencies from across the country have come to honor Burks.

Garcia says it will be an emotional and meaningful day.

"Today reminds us all that wearing this badge comes at a cost and there is a sacrifice to it and everyone is celebrating that and there is honor in that," Garcia said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved flying the state and US flags at half-staff in Dallas on Saturday in Burks' honor.

"The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Burks family during their time of grief, and we urge all Texans to remember and honor Officer Burks' service as a dedicated and trusted law enforcement officer," wrote Abbott in a statement.

Cecilia Abbott was among those in attendance at the funeral.

Teacher Turned Police Officer

Burks graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1988. He went on to study at Paul Quinn College, where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

He went on to become a math teacher at Texas Can Academy's Pleasant Grove campus from June 2006 to February 2023.

Texas Can officials described Burks as "an excellent educator" and a "mentor to countless students."

Burks made the transition from teacher to officer after entering the Dallas Police Academy in 2023.

He graduated from the academy in December 2023.

"He was an amazing individual," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "He epitomized what it meant to wear this uniform…he chose this profession in his calling, and this calling chose him as well."

After the shooting on August 29, a memorial was set up for Burks outside of DPD headquarters.

Members of the community, fellow officers and officers from surrounding departments stopped by to pay their respects, leave mementos or lay flowers.

"He was only a police officer for about a year and a half, but left such an impact not only on this department – he lived an unbelievable life. His academy mates yesterday during the vigil – he was older when he entered the academy – they all looked up to him, and they said that he was the best representation of their class, and he will be missed," Chief Garcia said.

Officer Burks ‘Executed’ by ‘Coward’

Around 10:02 p.m., police say Corey Cobb-Bey parked in the For Oak Cliff Community Center parking lot on Ledbetter Road near Marsalis Avenue. Shortly after, Officer Burks pulled into the parking lot as well.

While recording on his phone, Cobb-Bey approached Burks and talked to him through the window.

"The suspect then pulled out a handgun and executed Officer Burks as he sat in his vehicle," Chief Garcia said.

A police dispatcher heard a strange transmission coming from Burks’ radio. When the dispatcher could not reach Burks, they used Burks' GPS location to find him and sent backup officers there.

Chief Garcia says Cobb-Bey returned to his car to grab a shotgun and placed it on top of Burks’ squad car.

At 10:11 p.m., Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer pulled into the parking lot. Cobb-Bey then immediately started shooting at Farmer with his handgun, Garcia says.

Officer Farmer returned fire and ran across the parking lot. Garcia says Cobb-Bey grabbed the shotgun he placed on top of the squad car and fired one shot at Farmer. He was hit once in the leg.

At 10:12 p.m. Senior Corporal Karissa David pulled up to the parking lot entrance. Chief Garcia says Cobb-Bey ran towards the officer and shot her several times as she got out of her squad car.

Officer David returned fire but was shot in the face.

As more backup arrived, Cobb-Bey drove off, and a chase ensued.

Cobb-Bey was shot and killed by officers in Lewisville.

David and Farmer were both taken to the hospital.

Farmer has since been released.