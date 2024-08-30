Dallas police shooting suspect: Here's what we know about Corey Cobb-Bey

The Brief Dallas Police say Corey Cobb-Bey "executed" Officer Darron Burks on Thursday night Cobb-Bey's social media includes multiple videos of him confronting police Court records show Cobb-Bey does not have a violent criminal history



Dallas police have identified the suspect who shot and killed an officer and injured two others on Thursday night as Corey Cobb-Bey.

Police say the 30-year-old Cobb executed Officer Darron Burks, 46, who was sitting in his marked police car outside the nonprofit For Oak Cliff.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that Cobb-Bey approached Burks in his car and talked to him through the window while he recorded the incident with his phone.

Cobb-Bey then pulled out a gun and shot Burks. Police say they have no evidence that Burks and Cobb-Bey knew each other.

Cobb-Bey went back to his car and put a shotgun on the roof of the car.

At 10:11 p.m., Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer pulled into the parking lot after responding to a call for backup. Farmer was met with gunfire from Cobb-Bey. When Farmer returned fire, Cobb-Bey grabbed the shotgun and fired at Farmer, hitting him in the leg.

A minute later, Senior Corporal Karissa David arrived at the scene.

The Cobb-Bey ran toward David, shooting at her multiple times while she exited her vehicle.

David was shot in the face, according to police.

Cobb-Bey then led police on a chase before coming to a stop just north of Highway 121 in Lewisville. He got out of the vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it at officers. He was shot and killed.

Two shotguns were recovered in Lewisville. In Oak Cliff, a .22 caliber handgun along with the 9mm handgun used by the suspect. Dallas police said all of the guns were purchased legally.

Body camera and dash camera footage of Thursday night's incident will be released next week.

Corey Cobb-Bey - Social Media Posts

According to his social media, Corey Cobb-Bey identifies as a Moorish American National, a population that considers themselves to be sovereign and immune from US laws.

Dallas Police say Cobb-Bey had made several concerning posts on social media, according to Dallas Police.

Videos show Cobb-Bey approaching police officers and talking to them, questioning them at times about what they are doing and why they are in certain places.

Dallas Police say Cobb-Bey had posted on social media that he was planning an event.

Corey Cobb-Bey - Criminal History

Records do not reveal anything violent in Cobb's history.

In 2017, Cobb was charged with intentionally providing false information to the police.

Officers initially pulled him over for having an expired registration.

When police asked for his name, he told officers it was Coremour Bey.

According to documents, when the police asked for his birthdate, Cobb allegedly replied, "That is private information, you can find everything you need with just my name."

Cobb was arrested for his traffic violations.

A search of an FBI database connected officers to Cobb.