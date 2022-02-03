Oath Keepers founder invokes Fifth Amendment during 6-hour interview

article

The founder of the Oath Keepers militia invoked his Fifth Amendment rights nearly 30 times while being interviewed by United States House committee members.

Stewart Rhodes of Granbury reportedly spent six hours on a Zoom call not answering questions from the committee that is looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

His attorney said he did end up talking extensively about the history of the right-wing extremist group.

He is one of the people charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious charges yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

He was arrested last month at a home in Little Elm in Collin County.

Rhodes is being held at a correctional facility in Oklahoma but to make court appearances more convenient, he will be transferred closer to Washington D.C. to await trial.

