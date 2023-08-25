Tiger found in Oak Cliff during animal cruelty investigation

Dallas Police came across a full-grown tiger while taking part in an animal cruelty investigation in Southeast Oak Cliff on Friday.

Police were executing a search warrant at a property on Johnson Lane when they found a tiger in an enclosure on the property.

(Source: Dallas Police Department)

The tiger was seized as part of the investigation, along with dogs, roosters and chickens.

Federal officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have joined the investigation.

The Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are assisting DPD with the animals.

Charges are pending in the case, but police did not release any information about possible suspects.

The Johnson Lane property search was one of four search warrants executed as a part of the investigation.

The city of Dallas and Dallas County prohibit residents from possessing tigers.

Just over one year ago, a tiger was found in Oak Cliff while police served a warrant for rapper Trap Boy Freddy.

Dallas Animal Services took that tiger from the home and placed it in "protective custody."