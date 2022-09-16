Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement

article

A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader.

Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.

Griffin has been with the district for nearly two decades, most recently serving as the assistant superintendent.

"Northwest ISD means the world to me, and I am honored to temporarily lead the district forward with stability as we search for a new leader," she said. "Our culture of excellence and commitment to academic and extracurricular achievement are unchanged, and our team is doing great work to continue a strong start to our school year. Dr. Hicks left a tremendous mark on our district in his time with us with his caring and compassionate nature, and I have the utmost faith in our school board in finding his successor."

No phones in school? Richardson ISD's incoming superintendent wants them out of the classroom

Hicks was hired as Northwest ISD's superintendent after Dr. Ryder Warren retired in June 2021. He was the superintendent for Sherman ISD before that.

"Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact on the staff and students of Northwest ISD, and we will miss him dearly. Many of you quickly came to appreciate his kindness and earnestness, traits that made him an excellent leader and friend," Northwest ISD said in a statement.

The district said it will update families on the search for his permanent replacement.

Northwest ISD serves more than 27,000 students living in 14 different cities and towns including parts of Fort Worth, Keller, Flower Mound and Southlake.