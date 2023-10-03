Northwest ISD assistant principal arrested for child sex abuse

article

An assistant principal in the Northwest Independent School District was arrested this week after being accused of child sex abuse.

Fort Worth police took Moses Brown into custody Monday night and charged him with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Northwest ISD confirmed Brown has worked at Eaton High School as an assistant principal since 2020.

He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and is no longer allowed on the school’s campus.

Police have not yet shared details about the charge but told Northwest ISD it does not involve any current or former students.

Police also said they are not looking for any additional victims.

Brown is being held in the Tarrant County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.