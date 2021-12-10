Northwest Dallas businesses damaged by fire

article

An early morning fire damaged several businesses in northwest Dallas.

Firefighters said a stack of roofing materials and foam insulation caught fire and quickly spread to businesses in a large warehouse-type building on Royal Lane near Interstate 35E.

The firefighters attacked the flames from the air and the ground.

They were able to get the blaze under control but not before several of the businesses suffered damage from the intense radiant heat, as well as water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

