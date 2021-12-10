Two killed in Dallas after crashing into pillar on I-20

article

A driver and her passenger are dead after crashing into a pillar in southwest Dallas overnight.

Dallas firefighters responded to the crash on Interstate 20 at Highway 67 around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver died at the scene. Firefighters were able to rescue her passenger and take him to the hospital, but he died as well.

Dallas sheriff’s deputies believe the car veered off the highway, striking the bridge support pillar.

They’re trying to figure out why the driver lost control.

