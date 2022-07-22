North Texas Wildfires: Firefighters make some progress thanks to weather

article

Firefighters made some progress against a wildfire in Somervell County, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Better weather conditions on Thursday allowed them to create fire breaks for the 6,700-acre fire near Glen Rose.

The Chalk Mountain Fire has destroyed at least 16 homes, but no one has been hurt.

Near Possum Kingdom Lake, firefighters are doing cleanup operations while still fighting the fire.

The 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County has scorched about 500 acres and destroyed several homes along the lake. No serious injuries were reported.

The Texas Forest Service said it is now about 50% contained.

Also, crews got a handle on another smaller wildfire in Palo Pinto County. The Long Horn Fire has burned less than 20 acres and is now 80% contained.

The Sandlin Hill Fire in Parker County remains at 172 acres and is now 95% contained.

Firefighters are also making progress in containing fires in Hood, Bosque and Kaufman counties.